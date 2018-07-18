VIRTUS opens London's biggest data centre

VIRTUS Data Centres has announced that its Stockley Park campus is now online making it London's largest data centre campus.

The first two data centres to open on the campus, VIRTUS LONDON5 and LONDON6, are able to deliver 40 MW of IT capacity between them.

With the launch of VIRTUS' newest data centres, the firm's total IT load capacity in the London area has reached 90MW. Plans for another 25MW data centre at LONDON7 are well underway which will bring the company's total London portfolio to 115MW.

The seventeen acre Stockley Park Campus will be the city's largest data centre campus as well as one of the most advanced data centre facilities in the UK. The campus has secured power capacity to increase to 120MVA of incoming power for diverse grid connection points and 70,000m2 of data centre space.

VIRTUS' London campus is design certified to Uptime Institute Tier III standard and will allow customers to future proof their expansion options for flexible colocation on a site with the scale needed to deliver longer term capacity.

The campus is strategically located at the intersection of UK telecom carriers outer London resilient fibre loops and the lowest latency fibre paths between Slough and London. The facility is built to cater for the connectivity requirements of all businesses and it also offers access to telecoms duct and high-count fibre.

CEO of VIRTUS Data Centres, Neil Cresswell explained how the new campus can meet growing demands for colocation in the UK, saying:

“The go live of our VIRTUS Data Centre Campus at Stockley Park is part of an important year for VIRTUS. We continue to see a burgeoning demand for colocation in the UK data centre market, as enterprises and cloud providers scale out their platforms to meet user demand for digital services. VIRTUS provides leading flexibility and the highest quality customer service and solutions at hyper-scale. We offer our customers true flexibility in design and can tailor solutions to customers’ exact needs. Importantly, we also have a power and space road-map in London of over 100MW that can continue to support customers as their needs change and their businesses grow. We look forward to a successful 2018 and beyond, as we continue to meet the demands of a dynamic market.”

Image Credit: VIRTUS