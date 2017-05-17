VMware brings Horizon Cloud to Microsoft Azure

VMware has today unveiled two major partnership announcements with both Microsoft and Samsung.

The cloud infrastructure and business mobility firm has announced it will now deliver VMware Horizon Cloud on Microsoft Azure, helping its customers migrate to Windows 10 faster. VMware virtual desktops and applications are now also available to Azure enterprise users.

VMware says this move will ‘help support the company’s cross-cloud strategy’ offering customers a couple of infrastructure options for virtual desktops and apps. The company also said customers will be offered flexibility to move between different platforms, if need be.

For Samsung, the partnership aims to simplify Internet of Things deployments for industrial and enterprise customers.

Announced at the Internet of Things World 2017, the partnership will see the SAMSUNG ARTIK Smart IoT platform combined with the VMware Pulse IoT Center. This enterprise-grade, secured end-to-end infrastructure is built to give IT and OT teams full control of their IoT use cases.

SAMSUNG ARTIK 530 will also be integrated with VMware’s Liota.

“We believe the future of computing is virtual and VMware Horizon Cloud enables us to deploy desktops and applications to new employees significantly faster, and offers greater platform agility,” said Kevin Klosiewski, cloud services manager, Hydrite Chemical Company.

“Whether it’s our sales team using tablets in the field or staff working with thin clients, they can easily access their desktops or applications without skipping a beat.”

VMware Horizon Cloud on Microsoft Azure is expected to be available in the second half of 2017.

Image Credit: Chaiyapop Bhumiwat / Shutterstock