VMware Cloud on AWS arrives in Europe

VMware's Cloud is now available on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the enterprise software company recently announced. This will allow its EU-based customers to realise the full benefits of hybrid cloud.

Announcing the new offering, VMware says customers can expect new capabilities to make enterprise cloud migration and hybrid cloud deployment faster and simpler. It also added that “operationally consistent way to run, manage and secure applications in a hybrid cloud” should be expected.

Aside the AWS integration, VMware also said it expanded and improved its VMware Cloud Services portfolio. Now, customers can expect a new hybrid cloud extension service for Private Cloud, improvements to Wavefront, a new Log Intelligence service and more expansion to the Cost Insight Service.

With the new tools, customers should be able to extend their IT operations from data centres to the cloud with more ease.

“Since launching VMware Cloud on AWS just six months ago, we’ve seen tremendous interest from our global customer base and multi-national enterprises. Today marks an essential starting point for our global expansion to deliver unparalleled hybrid cloud services in major geographies around the world,” said Mark Lohmeyer, vice president and general manager, Cloud Platform Business Unit, VMware.

“The VMware and AWS teams are driving a phenomenal pace of innovation, delivering the third major update, with many compelling new capabilities and use-cases, in just six months. Customers across virtually every industry are adopting VMware Cloud on AWS because it gives them a scalable, operationally consistent hybrid cloud that meets their most business-critical use cases.”

“Customers have been asking us to bring VMware Cloud on AWS to Europe, and we are excited to be doing that today in the UK. Working together, VMware and AWS are delivering deeper AWS integration so that customers won’t have to manage their own storage and database services,” said Matt Garman, vice president of AWS Compute Services. “For example, Scripps Network Interactive, a VMware Cloud on AWS customer, is integrating with Amazon S3 and Amazon RDS to further reduce costs and take advantage of their stored data to run analytics and gain better insight in the business.”

You can find more details about the new offering on this link.

Image Credit: Rawpixel / Shutterstock