VMware finalises billion-dollar Pivotal acquisition

VMware has tied up its $2.7bn purchase of software firm Pivotal in the latest push to help customers accelerate their digital transformation.

First announced in August, the deal gives VMware the opportuntiy to transition from being purely a virtual machine company into a cloud-native vendor that is able to manage the full infrastructure stack where needed.

VMware and Pivotal were both part of a consortium of companies purchased by Dell back when it acquired EMC in 2015. However, while the two companies were part of EMC and then Dell, each company operated separately and independently.

The deal come soon after VMware purchased Heptio and Bitnami in 2019, all of which will hope to strengthen its Tanzu offering, which aims to bring Kubernetes containers and VMware's virtual machines together in a single management platform.

"Global enterprises understand that their success depends on delivering a unique, personalised digital experience to their customers, to their employees and to industry," executive vice president and general manager of VMware's modern applications platforms business unit Ray O'Farrell said in a blog post.

"“VMware has introduced this emerging portfolio of developer and application products and services as a unique and new VMware brand called Tanzu. VMware Tanzu is built upon our recognized infrastructure products and further expanded with the technologies that Pivotal, Heptio, Bitnami and many other VMware teams bring to this new portfolio of products and services.”