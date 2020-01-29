VMware planning major job cuts

Virtualisation software giant VMware has announced plans to lay off staff, with an unspecified number of employees affected by what it calls a “regular workforce rebalancing” that makes sure its resources across the company’s global business and geographies “are aligned with strategic objectives and customer needs”.

The media are speculating that the company may have fired at least 220 people. VMware didn’t say this figure was wrong. It didn’t say it was right, either. What it did say is that some of these workers could find work elsewhere within the company, so the total number of people actually leaving may be somewhat different.

"We have an active employee support program to ensure, where possible, impacted employees will be redeployed to open roles within VMware,” a spokesperson told The Register.

We do know that people working in the vSAN inside sales team were laid off.

VMware is owned by Dell, a multinational conglomerate which hires more than 24,000 people all over the world. The company is in the process of integrating the solutions built by Pivotal, a company which Dell acquired last year. According to The Register, Pivotal has been cutting staff as well, laying off as many as 150 people recently.