VMware puts Carbon Black Cloud at centre of security push

During VMworld 2019 Europe, cloud computing firm VMWare announced that it’s putting its recent acquisition, Carbon Black, at the centre of its security push with more automated and proactive solutions.

According to the company’s press release, Carbon Black will help Dell customers reduce the risk to critical applications, sensitive data, and users by shrinking the attack surface across clouds, data centres, end users, and the enterprise edge.

It aims to do that in a couple different ways. First, Carbon Black Cloud, Dell Trusted Services and Secureworks will become the preferred endpoint security solutions for Dell’s commercial customers. Then, VMware will introduce new NSX Distributed Intrusion Detection and Prevention solutions, as well as VMware NSX Federation for consistent, centralized network and security policy configuration and management for large-scale NSX deployments.

It will also offer Enhanced VMware SD-WAN branch firewall performance, flexibility and usability features, VMware Secure State updates that reduce public cloud risk and improve security posture, as well as a new Zero-Trust security architecture for the digital workspace.

VMware will have three new solutions on offer: Carbon Black Endpoint Standard, Advanced and Enterprise. There is also the Carbon Black Workload, a cloud workload protection add-on for VMware vSphere, VMware Workplace Security, and the Endpoint Standard with Secureworks Threat Detection and Response.

VMware’s COO Sanjay Poonen says security has become too complex for its own good, and that it should be more intrinsic. Poonen believes his company can deliver such a solution “through a comprehensive portfolio spanning the critical control points of security: network, endpoint, workload, identity, cloud, and analytics.”

The new VMware Carbon Black Cloud solutions should be widely available early next year, most likely in February.