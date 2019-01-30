VMware reveals job cuts

Cloud computing and platform virtualisation software and services company VMware announced it is cutting jobs this month. No details on how many, or where from exactly. It did say, however, that the cuts were part of its regular workforce review.

“We can confirm that there have been a limited number of changes to our workforce this month,” the Palo Alto, California-based company said in a statement. “This is a part of regular workforce rebalancing that ensures resources across VMware’s global businesses and geographies are aligned with strategic objectives and customer needs.”

Some employees, where there’s possibility and need, would be deployed to other roles within VMware, the company said. It has an “active employee support program” in charge of making sure nobody gets left behind.

It also said it would continue hiring. “We continue to recruit in areas of strategic importance for the company,” the company stated.

There are some 2,000 open roles listed on the company website.

This time last year, the company had just below 22,000 employees. According to figures from the US Securities and Exchange Commission, it hired some 2,000 new employees during 2017.

According to CRN, the number of people being let go is less than the number of people VMware is looking to hire.

VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger told CRN that a main priority for his company in 2019 is to work with customers to address the primary challenge they’re facing in, “the multi-cloud era” – running workloads that span sprawling environments. “We’ve been saying over the past year that customers want to remove the complexity in their digital infrastructure, so that they can securely run, deliver and manage any app, to any device, on any cloud,” he said.

Image source: Shutterstock/gpointstudio