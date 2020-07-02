VMware snaps up Datrium for hybrid cloud disaster recovery

Software giant VMware has announced its acquisition of a disaster-recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) company called Datrium.

California-based Datrium already offers end-to-end disaster recovery services in VMware Cloud on Amazon Web Services (AWS), with clients in the financial services, health care, government, manufacturing and entertainment industries.

According to ZDNet, VMware’s plan is to expand its current high-performance DR offering with the addition of Datrium’s cost-optimised options. The deal, VMware says, inches the company closer towards its goal of having a consistent operating model across hybrid cloud environments.

"This is a significant move forward to help customers build hybrid clouds by combining the consistent infrastructure and operations of VMware Cloud with Datrium DRaaS to reduce the cost and complexity of business continuity," VMware's John Gilmartin wrote in a blog post.

"DRaaS is ideally suited to the hybrid cloud model where cloud economics and flexibility match the infrequent but unpredictable characteristics of disaster scenarios."

Describing the deal in the blog post, Datrium said the acquisition will help achieve its goal of supporting all major cloud platforms. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

According to Markets and Markets, the DRaaS market was worth $1.72 billion in 2016 and is expected to hit $12.54 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 41.8 percent.