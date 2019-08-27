VMware Tanzu brings containers and VMs closer together

Software firm VMware just announced a new products and services portfolio with the goal of “transforming the way” enterprises build, run and manage software on Kubernetes.

At the VMworld 2019, the company unveiled Tanzu, which comprises of two separate offerings – Project Pacific and Tanzu Mission Control.

Project Pacific’s goal is to transform VMware vSphere into a Kubernetes-native platform in a future release and is currently in a technology preview.

VMware Tanzu Mission Control, on the other hand, is a “single point of control”, from which customers can run all their Kubernetes clusters, regardless of their location.

Tanzu’s capabilities, according to VMware’s press release, include building modern applications with a modern software supply chain, run modern apps leveraging Kubernetes, as well as manage multi-cloud and multi-cluster infrastructure. Among other things, this was made possible through VMware’s recent acquisitions of Pivotal and Bitnami.

“Organisations are seeking a partner to meet them where they are today and guide them as they move to modern applications,” said Raghu Raghuram, chief operating officer, Products and Cloud Services, VMware.

“We’re positioned to help customers succeed along each step of their journey—building their applications with the addition of Pivotal’s developer platform, tools and services; running their applications with the ground-breaking Project Pacific which will transform vSphere into a Kubernetes native platform; and managing their growing Kubernetes footprint across environments from a single control point with VMware Tanzu Mission Control.”

You can learn more about VMware Tanzu on this link.