VMware throws its weight behind open source

VMware has called for greater links between itself and developers in a major show of support for open source software.

Speaking at the company’s VMworld Europe 2017 event in Barcelona today, CTO Ray O’Farrell highlighted the “powerful” world of open source software.

Asked by CEO Pat Gelsinger why developers should use VMware offerings over rival products, O’Farrell replied, “why use VMware? Because it’s great at software - end of story.”

"When we look at the world of open source, it is very very powerful in its ability to produce innovation and cool ideas,” he said. “But it's not the software itself, it's the community that builds up and is able to leverage open source."

O’Farrell noted that VMware created an office specifically focused on working with the developer community over a year ago, falling under the CTO’s jurisdiction and looking at the best way to help and work with the community as a whole.

"The bottom line is, we want to engage with this community more, and this (office) is a great way for us to contribute to it,” he added.

“One of the biggest things we want to do is open up our own product APIs and build a gilt-edged opportunity for the open source community...we haven't been great at that over the years, but we're working on getting cleaner APIs out to open source community."