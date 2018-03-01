VMware unveils new edge computing solutions

VMware has announced a new set of IoT devices aimed at connecting the industrial environment.

The company's new edge computing solutions were shown off at Mobile World Congress, and include VMware vSAN hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) software, VMware vSphere and VMware Pulse IoT Center. The new offerings have been developed together with Axis Cummunications, Wipro Limited, and others.

Announcing the new solutions, VMware said there are 'unique requirements and environments at the edge' which could use the help of IoT, and the company wants to be the one providing the solutions.

The solutions will tackle things like industrial remote IoT use cases (oil well optimization, utility grids, things like that), factory and plants in support of closed networks and branches and in-stores in support of unique space and power requirements.

“By 2022, as a result of digital business projects, 75 per cent of enterprise-generated data will be created and processed outside the traditional, centralised data centre or cloud, which is an increase from less than today's 10 per cent,” according to Gartner.

Local analytics offer faster response times, reduced storage costs, and an optimum use of bandwidth while also supporting data privacy and compliance requirements.

Commenting on the announcement, VMware's VP and CTO, Ray O'Farrell said building an edge computing solution is a time-intensive endeavour most organisations can't afford.

“Today, VMware unveils hyper-converged edge computing solutions that are cost-effective and will enable customers to build and scale secure, use case-specific IoT solutions that work for them from the edge all the way to the cloud, relying on proven, tested software they already use and trust,” he said.

“Together with ecosystem partners Axis, Wipro Limited and Dell EMC, we’re excited to deliver the first of many tailored solutions to meet the unique IoT needs of our enterprise customers.”

Image source: Shutterstock/a-image