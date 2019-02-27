Vodafone brings affordable IoT to SMBs

ARM and Vodafone are teaming up to create a new solution that should simplify IoT deployments, as well as make them somewhat cheaper. In a joint press release issued this morning, the two said they were working together on bringing to market a programmable, connected system on chip that should eliminate the traditional SIM card that every IoT device today essentially needs.

According to the duo, this will allow IoT manufacturers to securely deploy, remotely provision and manage massive numbers of IoT devices across global markets at 'significantly lower' cost and complexity.

The solution will enable remote provisioning for devices using Narrow Band-IoT (NB-IoT) and Long Term Evolution for Machines (LTE-M). While the Arm KigenTM iSIM provides anyone deploying IoT devices globally with the means to develop and deploy a single IoT product, Vodafone's network will make sure IoT devices can connect through the Vodafone IoT platform or the PelionTM IoT platform.

“Fragmentation, security and cost are three limiting factors in IoT, and we believe a strong partner ecosystem is critical in solving these challenges,” said Dipesh Patel, president, IoT Services Group.

“This partnership will enable global enterprises to significantly reduce the cost and complexity of securely connecting their IoT devices at scale so that they can quickly drive real value and actionable insights from their IoT data through our Pelion IoT platform.”

Image source: Shutterstock/everything possible