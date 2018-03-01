Vodafone offers speed guarantee to business broadband customers

Vodafone has launched one of the most ambitious broadband offers to date as it looks to strengthen its position as a power player in the home connectivity market.

The operator has today launched its “Ultimate Speed Guarantee” for all its new and upgrading home broadband customers in an attempt to show the reliability of its UK network.

The industry-first proposition means that business and consumer customers on Vodafone’s Superfast 1 package will be guaranteed a minimum speed of 25Mbps, with those on the Superfast 2 package guaranteed a minimum speed of 55Mbps.

If this is not the case, Vodafone will give customers 15 per cent off their bill until this is reached, with claims made via the Vodafone Broadband app.

"We've been here for a couple of years now,” Susan McClean, Vodafone UK’s head of broadband told ITProPortal, “and to really differentiate we wanted to make sure we were resolving customer issues and taking on pain points that some of the other players have left alone."

"We wanted to make sure we can give brilliant broadband to ask many customers as possible."

Vodafone spoke to thousands of customers across SMB and consumer in order to develop the new offer, McClean says, with many feeding back that they didn’t really understand the specific of their contract when it comes to the idea of ‘speed’.

The company thus decided to create a new approach, with just two price plans, that would be clearer and more transparent than anything else on the market, with McClean saying, “we’ve tried to make this as simple as we can.”

McClean stressed that the guarantee only extends to sync speeds, i.e. the speed to your home router, not the speed users experience on their device, as download speeds can be affected by a range of other factors.

Vodafone has launched the new plans off the back of its most successful quarter ever in the broadband market, and McClean says that the company is keen to jump on this momentum to grow even more.

"We want as many people to know that we're here, we sell broadband, we have great prices,” she says, "we're very confident in the network performance we can give our customers."