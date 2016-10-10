Vodafone UK offers NFC mobile payments through PayPal

Vodafone customers in the UK will, as of now, be able to make contactless payments in various places across the country, by using their Android smartphones, and with funds from their PayPal account. The two companies announced a partnership this morning which will allow Vodafone Pay users to link it to their PayPal accounts and purchase things in more than 400,000 locations in the country.

Those locations include restaurants, shops, as well as transport – the Transport for London network and the National Rail services are both supported. A maximum of £30 can be spent at a terminal at start. Consumers can spend more, but then they need to provide the PIN number. Besides PayPal, MasterCard and Visa are both supported, as well. What’s also interesting is that your smartphone doesn’t even need to be turned on – you can use it to purchase while it’s off or out of battery, as well.

Vodafone UK’s Head of Consumer Services Kate Wright said: “Our customers told us that being able to use PayPal when making mobile payments was important to them so we’re delighted to now offer this on Vodafone Pay. The service also works with any Visa and MasterCard credit or debit card offering customers greater choice than any other mobile payment service.”

Those without a PayPal account will be able to sign up for one, directly from Vodafone Pay.

