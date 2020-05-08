Volume of DDoS attacks doubled in first quarter

The volume of distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks rose significantly in the first quarter of the year, with municipal and educational sites among the most frequently targeted.

This is according to a new report from Kaspersky, which argues the overall increase in DDoS attacks was likely brought about by the transition to remote working and e-learning, which served to increase reliance on web-based services.

Kaspersky claims its tools detected and blocked double the number of DDoS attacks in Q1 2020 compared to the previous quarter, and 80 percent more than in Q1 2019. The average duration of attacks also grew by 25 percent year-on-year.

Attacks on educational resources and the official websites of towns and cities grew by three times, compared to the same period last year. All in all, DDoS attacks against schools and cities accounted for almost a fifth of all the security incidents the company recorded in Q1 this year.

“Outage of internet services can be especially challenging for businesses now, because this is often the only way to make goods and services available to their customers. In addition, widespread adoption of remote working opens new vectors for those responsible for carrying out DDoS attacks," said Alexey Kiselev, Business Development Manager on the Kaspersky DDoS Protection Team.

"Previously most attacks were conducted against the public-facing resources of companies. We now see that DDoS attacks target internal infrastructure elements, for example, corporate VPN gateways or email servers," he added.