Vulnerability in SonicWall networking devices exploited in the wild

Update:

SonicWall has since delivered a patch for the vulnerability in question.

"All SonicWall customers with active SMA 100 series devices running 10.x code should immediately apply the patch on physical and virtual appliances. The patch also contains additional code to strengthen the device," said the firm in a statement.

Original story:

Cybercriminals are actively attempting to exploit a zero-day vulnerability recently discovered in SonicWall networking devices, cybersecurity firm NCC Group claims.

As per a ZDNet report, the company has notified SonicWall of the problem, but declined to share any further details, because a fix is not yet in place. NCC Group believes this is the same vulnerability that was used late last month to target SonicWall’s internal network.

A week ago, SonicWall sent out a notification to its customers and clients, informing them of “unknown criminals” taking advantage of a zero-day found in their VPN products.

In a statement, the company said it had identified a zero-day in its Secure Mobile Access (SMA) VPN device that was being used against its systems. The attack has been described as “sophisticated”.

NCC Group believes the best way for SonicWall customers to protect against these attacks is to limit the IP addresses that have access to the devices' management interface to authorized staff only.

There is still no word on who might be behind these attacks, but commentators have suggested Russian group APT29 could be responsible. Based on the mitigation steps the company provided, we might be looking at pre-auth vulnerabilities that can be remotely exploited on publicly accessible devices.