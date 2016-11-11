Wales can become a digital powerhouse, Atos says

Atos has released an opinion paper this morning, which takes a look at business opportunities available through digital transformation. The ‘Digital Vision for Wales’ paper says that with the help of the Welsh Government, the society can be made more competitive in the global economy, thus improving the lives of citizens. The paper covers a wide variety of topics, from innovation, to digitisation, integrated services, to big data and cybersecurity.

Atos says Wales is the second fastest growing digital economy in Britain, seconded only by London. The number of digital businesses in the country rose by almost 10 per cent last year. The sector employs some 24,000 people, and the whitepaper says it will contribute to the economy with some £1.5 billion.

“From being able to access everyday services online, supporting travellers at every stage of their journey to digital healthcare and education, the possibilities for digital transformation are exciting,” said Mark Donovan, Client Executive Wales at Atos.

“Our research shows that the appetite is there – especially among Wales’ discerning, and demanding service users. The digital revolution has the power to change lives and strengthen our society, but won’t be fully effective if it is constrained by ‘old-world’ technologies, approaches and ideas.”

The opinion paper also offers a few ‘game-changing’ approaches for the Government, in some important areas like transport, care and education. “This is a job for both the executive and elected leaders across local Government – digital might feel uncomfortable, but they need to be brave and look up from the day-to-day in order to drive change,” commented David Jones, Public Sector Digital Consultant.

Image source: Shutterstock/ESB Professional