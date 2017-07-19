WannaCry has pushed cyber-security into the boardroom

The recent WannaCry fallout has changed the way boardrooms and staff perceive cyber security. This is according to a new report by security firm Clearswift, based on a poll of 600 business DMs and 1,200 employees in the UK, US, Germany and Australia.

After WannaCry, 29 per cent of UK businesses are adding cyber-security to the boardroom agenda. Another 29 per cent of companies globally will be implementing stronger cyber-security measures, as well.

More than half (58 per cent) are expecting another attack in the coming months, too.

Almost four in ten (38 per cent) of the employees aware of WannaCry are now educating themselves about cyber-security. Another third (33 per cent) changed their passwords, and a quarter (24 per cent) signed up for cyber-security courses.

“UK employees are worried about the practices of the custodians of their data, however the gulf between front line security professionals and Board members may at last be bridging, with close to a third (29%) now recognising cyber security has a place at the boardroom table,” said Dr. Guy Bunker, SVP Products at Clearswift.

“Organisations need to answer the clarion call we are hearing from employees to learn from these events and start to raise their game and update their policies, procedures and technology to mitigate against future attacks as well as preparing for the introduction of new data regulations that are on the horizon.”

Image source: Shutterstock/deepadesigns