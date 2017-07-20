WannaCry is changing how security exects tackle threats

The recent WannaCry attack changed the way how security executives in the EMEA region tackle cyber security in their organisations.

A new report by Neustar, based on a poll of 290 security executives in 11 countries from the EMEA region, found that WannaCry directly affected how 60 per cent of security execs handle cyber security in their enterprises.

"The majority of respondents indicating that recent global attacks have directly affected their protection choices shows that while awareness exists, it is clear that there's a disconnect between the concern of attacks and companies actually taking action. This Index will provide tangible insights into how threats are perceived at any given time, which will aid IT decision-makers in justifying vital cybersecurity spending to the board of directors,” said Rodney Joffe, head of NISC and Neustar senior vice president and fellow.

The report also states that more than a quarter (28 per cent) are most worried about ransomware, followed by system compromise (21 per cent). They are now focusing on being able to better tackle both ransomware and DDoS.

Almost half of respondents think criminals are behind such threats, with 38 per cent saying the number of threats is increasing.

“Understandably, security professionals have their finger on the pulse of the threat landscape, with the survey responses demonstrating their clear knowledge of attacks and attackers. Tracking who respondents think attackers are and where attacks come from will be interesting, as we will be able to see how global events and news headlines might, or might not, influence the answers,” Joffe continued.

“If news stories about election rigging lead to a rise in nation/state actors being considered a threat, then this will show up in the Cyber Benchmarks Index and provide a valuable regular touchpoint to take the industry temperature on cybersecurity. The results from this first survey taken in May 2017 have produced an initial index of 6.5, which is slightly elevated. Over the coming survey periods, we will track the rise and fall of concerns which will obviously be affected by both external events, and concerns internal to respondents’ organisations.”

Image Credit: Christiaan Colen / Flickr