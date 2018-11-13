WannaCry still affecting thousands of victims

It has been a year and a half since the WannaCry ransomware started spreading, but it remains a major ransomware threat.

Experts at Kaspersky Lab have discovered that WannaCry attacked more than a quarter of all users under ransomware attack in the third quarter of 2018 – 28.72 per cent.

That equals 74,621 unique victims. The report also says WannaCry has grown, substantially, compared to the same period last year, when it had a 16.78 per cent share in the ransomware space.

“It is concerning to see that WannaCry attacks have grown by almost two thirds compared to the third quarter of last year,” said David Emm, Principal Security Researcher at Kaspersky Lab.

“This is yet another reminder that epidemics don’t cease as rapidly as they begin – the consequences of these attacks are unavoidably long-lasting. Cyber-attacks of this type can be so severe that it’s necessary for companies to take adequate preventive measures before a cyber-criminal acts – rather than focus on recovery,”

Ransomware is a type of malware in which all files on a victim’s computer and cloud locations are turned into encrypted data. The attacker then demands ransom to be paid in cryptocurrency, usually Bitcoin, in exchange for the decryption key.

Experts are warning against paying the ransom as it doesn’t guarantee the attackers will release the decryption key, and in many instances they don’t. Instead, everyone should make sure they have a security solution set up, and should be careful not to open shady links or suspicious attachments.

You can find Kaspersky Lab’s full report on this link.

Image source: Shutterstock/Nicescene