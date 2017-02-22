We should expect more attacks against smart cities

Cyber attacks against smart cities will soon become a regular thing, a new Fujitsu report claims. The report, entitled "Blind spots and security basics – letting your guard down could cost you in 2017”, says the Mirai botnet attack is a clear sign of things to come. The Mirai botnet is made out of hundreds of thousands of CCTV cameras, DVRs and SOHO routers.

According to the report, we’re still far away from building a secure smart city, because manufacturers can rarely predict what machines cyber criminals can abuse.

“When an architect put together the design of smart motorway noticeboards, they didn’t consider hacktivists would target them to display politically motivated messages instead of motorway warnings to motorists,” it says.

The IoT platform needs to be controlled, and the governance around its management will be paramount, it says.

Besides control, another key differentiator will be the ability to recover. This year, the question won’t be if organisations will be hit – it will be how fast they can recover.

“A quick and full recovery will attract sympathy and respect from the markets, while a poor recovery will attract criticism and lawsuits,” the report claims. As an example, it mentions the attack on the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority, which was mitigated within a day, thanks to a ‘robust backup process’.

“Next year, we will see which companies are serious about the challenge by whether they take a coordinated approach combining protection, detection and response.”

Image source: Shutterstock/ jamesteohart