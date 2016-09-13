Wearables and IoT already giving developers headaches

Building apps for wearables and IoT devices is already challenging for developers, and with stakeholders not really certain what they want in the first place, things are only going to get worse. These are the conclusions of a new survey, entitled “The Next Frontier in Cross-platform Mobile Development: Wearables and Connected Devices.”

A quarter of respondents said stakeholders had ‘no clear vision’ for mobility. Released by Kony, it holds the results of a poll of more than 230 global respondents from leading brands in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. Besides the lack of clear vision, another reason for frustration among both designers and developers is the complexity of creating products for multiple devices and platforms, according to more than half (51 per cent) of respondents.

“Forward-thinking enterprises are eager to take advantage of the wealth of new devices and form factors entering the market today, but capitalising on these innovations remains a challenge for today’s mobile app design and development teams,” said Dave Shirk, president of Products, Strategy and Marketing, Kony, Inc.

“To meet this demand, designers and developers need next-generation creative tools that allow them to more easily adapt their apps to a broader range of interfaces, screen sizes, and capabilities.” During the development stage, the lack of time and resources has also been identified as one of the biggest barriers to progress.

Lack of time and resources (37 percent) and complexity of omni-channel development (37 percent) tied as the top two most oft-cited barriers during the development stage of mobile projects. 51 percent of designers said that designing mobile apps for multiple devices and platforms is a major challenge.

Image Credit: Franklin Heijnen / Flickr