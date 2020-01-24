WEF develops four security principles to keep users safe online

Though each of us is responsible for our own cybersecurity, there are measures ISPs and tech companies can take to keep their customers safe online.

With this in mind, the World Economic Forum Centre for Cybersecurity brought together leading ISPs and multilateral organisations with the hopes of developing new ways to protect consumers. The coalition developed four actionable principles which, if applied, will go a long way to protecting users online.

Described in the WEF's Cybercrime Prevention: Principles for Internet Service Providers report, the principles are as follows:

- Protect consumers by default from widespread cyberattacks and act collectively with peers to identify and respond to known threats.

- Take action to raise awareness and understanding of threats and support consumers in protecting themselves and their networks.

- Work more closely with manufacturers and vendors of hardware, software and infrastructure to increase minimum levels of security.

- Take action to shore up the security of routing and signalling to reinforce effective defence against attacks.

BT, Deutsche Telekom, Du Telecom, Europol, Global Cyber Alliance, Internet Society, Korea Telecom, Proximus, Saudi Telcom, Singtel, Telstra, ITU all endorsed the principles.

The World Economic Forum Centre for Cybersecurity says that indiscriminate attacks against the general population could cost the world $6 trillion in 2021.

“Cybersecurity is becoming a public safety issue,” said Amy Jordan, Delivery Lead, Platform for Shaping the Future of Cybersecurity and Digital Trust, World Economic Forum.

“As more and more devices are connected and physical infrastructure becomes increasingly connected, no one company can do it alone. The community needs to come together, and these principles can accelerate and scale impact.”