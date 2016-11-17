We’re actually not that close to a paperless office

After last month’s report from AIIM, which said we were actually inching closer to a paperless office thanks to the unrelenting digitisation, a new report from Danwood now says exactly the opposite. Not only are we not moving towards the paperless office, but away from it, and worse of all – it’s digitisation’s fault. After surveying 1,000 office workers, almost half (46 per cent) said they print something every day, and 84 per cent said this is an ‘important aspect of work’. So how does this relate to the digital transformation?

Well, increased digitisation means organisations are getting a lot of information, daily. Even though they only print a small portion of it, it still resulted in an increase in print volumes.

Danwood even cites a recent IDC research which says 49 per cent of business expect their print volumes to increase over the next two years. Eight in ten (80 per cent) of respondents said they need paper documents to get their job done.

Wes Mulligan, CEO, Danwood, said: “Despite a move to digitisation, organisations remain reliant on print. Businesses are mindful of unnecessary waste when it comes to physical documents, but print and digital will continue to coexist in today’s organisations. The easiest way to strike a balance is to look at ways that you can better integrate paper and digital processes to have a real impact on efficiency, productivity and cost reduction.”

