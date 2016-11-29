We're still not using enough mobile devices at work

Even though there is movement when it comes to the usage of mobile devices in the workplace, we’re still far from where we want to be, a new report by Garnter says.

Polling almost 10,000 respondents in the US, UK and Australia, 80 per cent have at least one corporate-issued device. Mostly, however, those are desktop PCs – more than half. In a third of cases (36 per cent) workers have received laptops, which also includes convertible laptops. The adoption of these hybrids is still low, but it’s slowly picking up, mostly thanks to Windows 10, whose touch-enabled input allows for a better user experience.

On the opposite side of the spectrum are mobile devices. Just 23 per cent of respondents have gotten a corporate smartphone, while the rest use their own devices. "The low adoption of corporate-issued mobile devices underlines the fact that large numbers of personally owned mobile devices are used in the workplace," said Mikako Kitagawa, principal research analyst at Gartner. "In fact, more than half of employees who used smartphones at work rely solely on their personally owned smartphones."

As usual, tablets are at the very bottom. Just 21 per cent are using them – this includes both personally-owned, and corporate-issued devices. "In the era of mobility, it comes as something of a surprise that corporate usage of smartphones and tablets is not as high as PCs, even when the use of personally owned devices is taken into account," said Ms Kitagawa.

"While it's true that the cost of providing mobile devices can quickly escalate, proper usage of mobile devices can increase productivity, which can easily justify the extra costs." Gartner’s full report can be found on this link.

