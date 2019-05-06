West concerned about China's influence over Huawei

Security officials from countries all over the world gathered last week in the Czech Republic to discuss 5G and security, and agreed on a set of guidelines, the media reported.

The group also voiced fears over third parties (states) influencing vendors.

Even though no names were given, the media are fairly certain that by ‘vendors’ they mean Huawei, and by ‘third parties’ they mean China.

“The overall risk of influence on a supplier by a third country should be taken into account,” was the conclusion after the meeting in Prague.

There was also talk about China’s 2017 National Intelligence Law, which states that Chinese “organisations and citizens shall, in accordance with the law, support, cooperate with, and collaborate in national intelligence work.”

In attendance were representatives from 30 EU and NATO countries, including the US, Germany, Japan and Australia. China has had no representatives in the meeting, and neither did Huawei.

No documents were signed after the meeting. “This would be a pity if this turns out to be a one-off event,” Japan’s ambassador for cyber policy Masato Ohtaka said.

Huawei is interested in building 5G infrastructure all over the world, but the US believes this company should be excluded because of its potential ties with the Chinese government.

Huawei has denied the claims on numerous occasions, saying there is no proof and inviting Western representatives to investigate its operations.

Recently, news leaked that the UK would allow Huawei to build certain parts of the country’s 5G network, non-essential ones, such as antennas.

