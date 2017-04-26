WeWork launches Services Store

WeWork wants to make sure you never leave them, and it's doing so by releasing its own tools store. Called Services Store, the new offering gives users simple access to a wide variety of tools and apps, and sometimes even exclusives.

Once logged in, users can search, purchase and download a wide variety of enterprise apps. They can also leave reviews for different products, to help others find the perfect app for their business.

The platform was built by WeWork, in cooperation with quite a few partners: Salesforce, Lyft, Upwork, Zendesk, Xero, Slack, Amazon Web Services, Office 365, Expensify and many others.

The service is available on both web and mobile, and the apps you can find there range from finance to human resources, to marketing or project management.

Many of the available services will be seamlessly integrated with existing WeWork memberships, the company said.

"As a community company, we believe in empowering our members with the tools they need to successfully run and build their businesses -- whether those tools are beautifully designed collaborative workspaces, a global network, or new ways to discover and acquire essential services,” WeWork said in a blog post.

“Now 100,000 members strong - and growing - our community is what drives us to constantly push the envelope on the breadth and diversity of tools that we offer. Technology has always been a crucial part of how we’ve designed, developed, and run our locations. Now, we are advancing what we can do with technology for our members -- no matter the size or stage of their business.”