WhatsApp confirms companies will have to pay for new business tools

WhatsApp is currently preparing to monetise its services by charging large enterprise businesses for tools that will allow them to better communicate with their customers.

The company's enterprise solution will allow global companies to provide their customers with useful information such as delivery confirmations, flight times and other updates regarding their purchases or possible new products.

WhatsApp's chief operating officer Matt Idema provided more details on the company's current monetisation plan, saying:

“We do intend on charging businesses in the future. We don't have the details of monetization figured out.”

The company is also planning to release a free app which will cater to small-to-medium sized businesses though no information regarding its functionality or release date has yet to be released.

WhatsApp also officially announced its closed pilot program which uses a green check mark to show that a business has been verified and is neither fake nor a personal account. The company has been testing this feature for a few weeks now and it is a good first step on the road to monetisation for the app.

Facebook acquired WhatsApp in 2014 and since then the app has gotten rid of its $1 annual subscription fee and both companies have objected to putting ads on the messaging app over fears of degrading the user experience.

By charging enterprises for additional features to better reach customers, WhatsApp may have found the best way to earn money without alienating its one billion daily users.

