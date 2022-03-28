WhatsApp could soon allow file transfers up to 2GB

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned messaging service might soon let you make file transfers up to 2GB.

The current limit is a pretty paltry 100MB for each file transfer, but reports suggest that WhatsApp is currently beta testing the larger option via users in Argentina.

With more of us using larger files, especially thanks to the high quality photos and videos that the latest smartphones are capable of producing, a larger transfer quota seems like a logical progression for the service. It's the same reason the demand for Cloud storage is increasing all the time.

Considering that many phones also have the ability to generate very beefy files including 4K video, the 2GB option would doubtless be popular. However, the testing appears to be very limited according to WABetaInfo, and might not even get past the initial exploration phase.

File sharing quotas need to rise

The demanding needs of WhatsApp users have long outstripped the ability of the sharing service, so an increase would certainly be very helpful. Indeed, the last time WhatsApp bolstered its file sharing capability was back in 2019, when it raised the limit from a miserly 16MB up to the current 100MB level.

A timely update to the higher level of 2GB would definitely put pressure on other platforms, particularly the likes of Telegram, which has a 1.5GB limit and Messenger, which offers a pretty poor 25MB.

In fact, it could help the public enjoy the benefits of increased competition, as the higher limit might also persuade cloud storage and other file transfer services, such as WeTransfer, to up their game too.

