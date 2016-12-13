When it comes to audits, Microsoft is the scariest vendor

Software Asset Management managers, and IT managers around the world, mostly fear being audited by Microsoft, Oracle and SAP. This is according to a new report, just released by SAM solutions developer Snow Software. Polling managers worldwide, three quarter (75 per cent) said they fear being audited by Microsoft. Just above half (53 per cent) said the same for Oracle, and a third (33 per cent) for SAP.

Confirming that what you fear usually catches up to you, the report says that more than two thirds (68 per cent) of organisations had actually been contacted Microsoft in the last year, and a third (36 per cent) by SAP. IBM was third with 31 per cent. “While we expected to see Microsoft reported as having the highest volume of audit activity, it is surprising to see them take the number one slot in terms of being feared by their customers,” commented Matt Fisher, Vice President at Snow Software.

“In our experience, Microsoft is actually one of the least aggressive and difficult software auditors. We typically hear far more horror stories from customers that have been audited by Oracle or Attachmate (now Micro Focus). Our advice is that, if you have your software assets under control, there’s actually little to be afraid of during the audit process. A fear of audit suggests that organizations recognize a lack of control and up-to-date SAM intelligence.”

Managers fear audits mostly because they fear it will cost money in true-up fees or fines (29 per cent), they’ll have to explain unbudgeted costs to management (19 per cent), and the disruption it causes to business operations (19 per cent).

Image Credit: StockStudio / Shutterstock