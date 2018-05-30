Why AWS can take your business transformation to the next level

With companies of all sizes looking to embrace digital transformation and get the most out of their technology, the need for cooperation and collaboration is higher than ever before.

As one of the world’s largest tech firms, Amazon, and its cloud arm Amazon Web Services, can boast thousands of customers across the globe, from start-ups to multi-billion dollar conglomerates.

But how does a company the size of AWS ensure it acts as the perfect partner to its users? ITProPortal spoke to Darren Mowry, the managing director, business development at AWS EMEA, to find out.

Firstly, AWS can offer more to a partner than just technology. Mowry notes that start-ups are particular beneficiaries of the company’s expertise, noting that, "we get to do some of the coolest AWS work we can do."

He says that the company has seen a “dramatic shift” in the conversations it has, particularly with smaller partners, as the focus moves from providing just technology to more general business advice. The sheer breadth of AWS’ customers allows the firm to borrow and adapt knowledge for all its partners, benefitting both sides, especially when moving into new countries or business sectors.

As Mowry notes, “you have to re-win your customers every 24 hours in the cloud - if they don't like what they're getting, they'll turn you off!"

"The beauty and the threat of cloud is that you can have ungoverned growth...our ability to get as close to our customers with people, and close to our customers with tech, will continue to grow rapidly over the next few years."

(Image credit: Image Credit: Gil C / Shutterstock)

Mowry highlights fintech and health tech as particular growth areas that have benefited from AWS technology, and says that the EMEA region as a whole shows “really positive signs”.

The cloud market has become incredibly competitive in recent years as a three-way battle rages on between AWS, Microsoft and Google, but Mowry remains upbeat that his company can come out on top.

"All of our services came out of a customer saying they need it,” he says, noting that AWS only launches services that they know customers need.

“AWS can be the source of inspiration and experimentation...we don't believe we've even started to tap the need in the market - and that to me is the important part."