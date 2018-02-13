Why Looker wants to be the power behind the "third wave" of BI analytics

Embracing a range of advanced analytics tools can be the catalyst to pushing your business to the next level, according to one of the leading data firms.

Speaking at the opening keynote of Looker’s #JoinLondon event today, CEO Frank Bien noted that the technology world is, “at the dawn of a new age”.

"We're really getting to the point where we can deliver value,” he said, “what you're doing with data now is far more interesting"

Bien (pictured above) outlined how a new “third wave” of data analytics, speaking directly with huge databases or other data sets, can provide businesses with more in-depth insights and knowledge than ever before.

This has led to the creation of a wealth of new data and analytics-related job roles in almost all new modern businesses, he noted, leading to a major cultural shift for many organisations in how they get everyday work processes done.

This new data-hungry workforce is now keen for the tools to get the insights they need, Bien said - with Looker able to provide just that.

"Not only do we have the technology, we have the people who care about it too," he noted, adding that today’s environment is a long way from the age of monolithic BI stacks seen in recent years (the first wave) and the following second wave of platforms which often left businesses reliant on just one platform or analytics base.

Looker is now looking to spur on the third wave of analytics by allowing its customers to build on top of developed infrastructure to get more from their data. The company today revealed an overhauled look to its user homepage, as well as new visualisations for an organisations’ data flows, in order to give all employees a quick and easy way to get the valuable insights they need.

"We're on the cusp of something really exciting,” Bien said, “everything in the tech stack has value...we want to give every person the insights they need to succeed.”