Wi-Fi or sex? Which improves the quality of life for you?

Which of these would you consider a daily essential:

· Sex

· Chocolate

· Alcohol

· Wi-Fi

If you depressingly chose the fourth and final answer, then you are probably a mobile professional, according to a new iPass report, the iPass Mobile Professional Report 2016.

The report surveyed 1,700 mobile professionals, and 40 per cent of them chose Wi-Fi. Thirty-seven per cent chose sex, 14 per cent chocolate and nine per cent chose alcohol. When asked why they gave such answers, three quarters (75 per cent) said having Wi-Fi improved the quality of their life.

Almost two thirds (63 per cent) prefer using Wi-Fi over mobile data, and three quarters (75 per cent) said data is more important than talking minutes, when choosing a mobile plan.

“We all want to stay connected and productive in our personal and professional lives. Mobile professionals, in particular, expect to remain connected at all times, whether at home, travelling between client meetings, at their hotel or even inflight,” said Patricia Hume, chief commercial officer of iPass.

“We all want Wi-Fi first, because of faster speeds, lower prices and the better user experience it affords. And with the population of global mobile workers standing well over one billion, employers should be prepared to meet the demands of their employees, by providing them with the connectivity they desire.”

Wi-Fi has become a travel essential, as well, but the problem with security when accessing unknown networks remains big. Two thirds (66 per cent) said they were worried about data security when using Wi-Fi hotspots, but 42 per cent said they’ll use public networks to access company data nevertheless.

Image Credit: Nito / Shutterstock