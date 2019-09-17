WiFi 6 has launched

WiFi 6, the next generation in wireless internet technology, has officially launched this Monday, the governing body confirmed.

The WiFi Alliance, a non-profit organisation that promotes WiFi technology and certifies WiFi products announced that the AX WiFi, also known as 802.11ax WiFi, is now industry standard, and it comes with a few improvements that most households will appreciate.

Its biggest advantage over WiFi 5 is how it handles crowded networks. Most households nowadays have north of 10 internet-connected devices, and two people streaming Netflix at the same time is enough to make everyone's internet experience painful.

“The home scenario today looks like the dense deployment of yesterday,” says Kevin Robinson, marketing leader for the Wi-Fi Alliance.

Besides handling crowded networks better, the theoretical maximum speed is increasing, too – from 3.5 Gbps to 9.6 Gbps.

“Wi-Fi Certified 6 supports a more diverse set of devices and applications, from those requiring peak performance in demanding enterprise environments to those requiring low power and low latency in smart homes or industrial IoT scenarios,“ the organisation said in an announcement.

„Wi-Fi Certified 6 delivers nearly four times the capacity of Wi-Fi 5, and is an evolutionary advancement for Wi-Fi’s ability to deliver high-performance infrastructure and optimized connectivity to all devices on a network simultaneously – bringing noticeable improvements in densely connected Wi-Fi environments.”

The media are saying the announcement is nothing more than a formality. The certification isn't required for manufacturers to build WiFi 6-enabled devices, and they've been doing so for months now.

For example, the recently released iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are already WiFi 6 compatible.