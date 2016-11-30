Windows 10 Anniversary Update becomes enterprise-ready

Windows 10 version 1607, more popularly known as the Anniversary Update, has now officially rolled out for business users. As the software company announced in a blog post recently, this version is now a Current Branch for Business release.

The update brings with it new security features, and helps simplify IT, as it is capable of reducing deployment times. Among the new features coming with the Anniversary Update is the Enhanced Cloud Infrastructure, with Improved Compatibility and Partner Readiness being the two biggest benefits of the iteration.

Enhanced Cloud Infrastructure allows the company’s malware researchers to employ machine learning, to make identifying and blocking malware easier and faster. Response times should be reduced from hours to mere minutes. Improved Compatibility means that pretty much all apps are now compatible with Windows 10. Out of the top 3,000 apps on the platform, 99 per cent are compatible with the latest OS.

Partner Readiness means Microsoft has seen a ‘strong engagement’ from its partner ecosystem. It says that more than 900 of its largest partners trained this year alone, on Windows 10 deployment.

Writing the blog post, Microsoft’s Michael Niehaus says the company addressed almost a thousand items of feedback from all types of customers, as it built the update.

“The market reaction to Windows 10 has been unprecedented with a 3X increase in Windows 10 enterprise deployments over the last six months,” he writes.

“It has been incredible to see customers from around the world embrace Windows 10, including Australian Department of Human Services, Hendrick Motorsports and Crystal Group of Companies.”

