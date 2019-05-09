Windows 10 biometrics get FIDO2 certification

Windows Hello, Microsoft's authentication system that comes with Windows 10, is now officially recognised as an authenticator, which means the company is inching towards completely killing off passwords in its software and services.

It was announced that Windows Hello is now certified by FIDO2, and that the certified version will be making an appearance in the May 2019 update for Windows 10.

With Windows Hello, users can access their devices using advanced biometric tools like fingerprint scanning, or facial recognition.

"No one likes passwords (except hackers)," says Yogesh Mehta, group manager for Microsoft's crypto, identity and authentication team in Azure Core OS.

"People don't like passwords because we have to remember them. As a result, we often create passwords that are easy to guess – which makes them the first target for hackers trying to access your computer or network at work."

Users that buy new machines, which by default come with Windows 10 version 1903, can expect a FIDO2 logo to be found on the devices.

Consumers can use Windows Hello to log into services like Outlook, Office 365, Skype, OneDrive, Cortana, Microsoft Edge, Xbox Live, Mixer, Windows Store, Bing and MSN, regardless of the browser they're using.

Passwords are generally considered a liability, mostly because users tend to use the same password on multiple services, and because they reuse old passwords, which makes them vulnerable. Because they're so easy to forget, users sometimes opt for easy-to-remember passwords, such as 12345678, Blink128, Password, or similar – which are easy to guess.

Image Credit: Christiaan Colen / Flickr