Windows 10 could still be snooping on user data

The Dutch data protection agency has called for further investigations into Microsoft over potentially unlawful data harvesting through Windows 10.

This follows previous reports that the way Microsoft gathered telemetry metadata on its Windows 10 users was in breach of (then in effect) legislation, forcing the company to make changes to how the software operates, last April.

The changes were since being tested, and with GDPR coming in effect in the meantime, it seems as Microsoft hasn’t really done a great job. The Dutch are claiming these changes carry “new, potentially unlawful, instances of personal data processing.”

Given that Microsoft’s European headquarters are in Ireland, the Dutch have asked the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) to investigate further.

DPC’s spokeswoman told TechCrunch that the request has been received.

“Since then the DPC has been liaising with the Dutch DPA to further this matter,” she added. “The DPC has had preliminary engagement with Microsoft and, with the assistance of the Dutch authority, we will shortly be engaging further with Microsoft to seek substantive responses on the concerns raised.”

Microsoft, on the other hand, said it will cooperate with the DPC to solve the matter as soon as possible.

“Microsoft is committed to protecting our customers’ privacy and putting them in control of their information. Over recent years, in close coordination with the Dutch data protection authority, we have introduced a number of new privacy features to provide clear privacy choices and easy-to-use tools for our individual and small business users of Windows 10. We welcome the opportunity to improve even more the tools and choices we offer to these end users.”