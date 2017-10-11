Windows 10 Fall Creators Update SDK launched

Microsoft took the Windows Developer Day as an opportunity to release a couple of new features and announce some fairly big changes to some of its best-known platforms

Among the biggest things announced are the launch of the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update SDK, which can be downloaded from this link.

With the new SDK, which was in preview until now, developers will be able to submit everything they do, including apps, games and updates, to the Microsoft Store. Microsoft says The Fall Creators Update SDK “provides 1000s of new capabilities and improvements.“

The other big announcement is that Windows Store is now officially called Microsoft Store, signalling a change in branding aimed at cross-platform users.

“Rolling out this month, customers can expect a unified look and feel for the Microsoft Store across Windows 10 and Xbox devices that will give them a simpler experience for how and where they discover, explore and purchase products and content,” a Microsoft spokesperson told VentureBeat.

“Microsoft Store — whether shopping in a physical store, online, or through your Xbox or Windows 10 device — is the best destination for customers to seamlessly discover, experience, download and buy the latest products and content from Microsoft and its partners, including hardware, games, entertainment, apps and more.”

So there you have it. Microsoft's online stores will now have identical names to their physical counterparts, which means it is very likely we'll see more non-Windows 10 content there. That will most likely include music and video content.

Image Credit: JPstock / Shutterstock