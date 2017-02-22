Windows 10 forcing cyber crooks to increasingly target mobile

As enterprises move to Windows 10, and take full advantage of the advanced security features offered in the operating system, but in the Edge browser too, cyber criminals will increasingly look towards the mobile ecosystem for exploits.

This is according to Fujitsu's latest report, which believes 2017 will see an even bigger increase in attacks against the mobile world.

"Individuals now have multiple smart devices, many of which hold vast amounts of personal and business data due to modern storage capabilities and, as such, attackers will continue to develop innovative attacks against mobile platforms with mobile ransomware demanding payment for the return or decryption of personal photos,” the report says.

“Mobile device management will need to be supplemented by robust security controls, particularly for business devices.”

Besides the mobile world, cyber criminals will also look towards core banking applications for advances and financial gain. Core banking applications became a target last year, Fujitsu says, and after successful attacks on the SWIFT global payment network and a Bangladeshi bank which resulted in a theft of $81 million, attacking them is about to turn into a trend this year.

SWIFT has implemented 16 mandatory controls since the incident, and will reportedly inspect banks for conformance next year, but it still leaves a lot of room for cyber criminals.

“Researchers identified the Odinaff Trojan targeting SWIFT late in 2016 and we expect to see new variants and methods of attack this year,” the report concluded.

