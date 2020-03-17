Windows 10 is now on one billion devices worldwide

Microsoft has confirmed its Windows 10 operating system now runs on a billion devices. The announcement came in the form of a blog post from Yusuf Medhi, Corporate VP for Modern Life, Search & Devices.

At the time of release in July 2015, Microsoft said it hoped to see Windows 10 on a billion devices "in a couple of years." In the end, it took four years and eight months.

The company's failure to hit its original goal can be attributed in part to its capitulation in the mobile industry, which saw it turn from Windows Mobile to Android.

According to Medhi, 100 percent of the Fortune 500 is now using Windows 10 devices, and VentureBeat also states Windows 10 powers 80,000 models and configurations of laptops and 2-in-1s from over 1,000 different manufacturers.

Recently, Microsoft has also released Windows 10X - a version of the operating system designed specifically for dual-screen devices - as well as Surface Neo, which will likely run on the new OS.

Windows 7, the company’s second most popular OS, recently reached its end of life, accelerating the transition to Windows 10.