Windows 10 is now the most popular version

Windows 10 has finally become Microsoft's most popular operating system now, nearly three and a half years after its release.

The latest edition of Windows, first launched in July 2015, gained an extra 1.08 per cent of market share in December last year according to newest figures from NetApplications.

At the moment, Windows 10 makes up 39.22 per cent of all personal computing devices, but also 45.5 per cent of all Windows devices (some personal computers run Linux and other Oss, which is why there is a discrepancy in the numbers).

Windows 7 takes second place with 36.90 per cent. This OS fell 1.99 per cent. It was also interesting to see that Windows XP rose 0.31 per cent, to 4.54 per cent.

Looking at the market as a whole, Windows has seen a decline of 0.83 per cent, and currently sits with 86.20 per cent of the entire market share. MacOS gained 0.94 per cent to 10.65 per cent, while Linux grew to 2.78 per cent (a 0.70 per cent rise).

Computerworld says Windows 10 adoption has been slower than the 7, concluding that there has been “a mad dash to rid systems of Windows 7 just before, at and after the support deadline.”

Microsoft wanted to have one billion devices running Windows 10 in a few years after its release, but later saw that it overestimated itself a bit. We don't know the exact number of devices running Windows 10, but we do know that it's more than 700 million.

Photo credit: Anton Watman / Shutterstock