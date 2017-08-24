Windows 10 S beta testing opened up to all

Microsoft has announced a major shake-up in the testing for its Windows 10 S operating system.

The software giant has announced that its app-based OS can now be tried out by all members of the Windows Insiders program.

Potential testers need to have either Windows 10 Pro or Enterprise Editions to be able to run the new software, but once signed up, will be able to download the installer and start trying out to new software.

Keep in mind that installing Windows 10 S will replace your current operating system. Also, considering that this is a beta after all, it might be wise to back up any and all files before proceeding.

“By exclusively using apps in the Windows Store and ensuring that you browse safely with Microsoft Edge and keeps you running fast and secure,” Microsoft said in its announcement blog.

“It is ideal for people who have everything they need in the Windows Store and prefer the peace of mind of secure and verified Windows Store applications. Windows Insiders can try Windows 10 S on their PCs and join the Windows Insider Program via Settings > Update & security > Windows Insider Program to receive Insider Preview builds for Windows 10 S just as they would on other editions of Windows 10.”

Photo credit: Anton Watman / Shutterstock