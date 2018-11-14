Windows 10 update rollout resumes after lengthy delay

After a rough start and suspension, Microsoft has now resumed the rollout of its Windows 10 October update.

The news was confirmed via blog post, by Microsoft's Director of Program Management, Windows Servicing and Delivery, John Cable.

Cable says that unlike the April update, which was faster, this time around Microsoft is taking a ‘more measured approach’. the company will keep both eyes open for potential errors or malfunctions, and won’t release the update to everyone at once.

“As with all Windows releases, we will continue to carefully study the results, feedback and diagnostic data before we begin offering the update in phases to more devices in the coming weeks and months,” he wrote.

“If we detect that your device may have an issue, such as an application incompatibility, we will not install the update until that issue is resolved, even if you “Check for updates,” so you avoid encountering any known problems.”

The company will also build and release an Update status dashboard for Windows, “to provide more information on any issues that lead to update blocks”.

Windows 10 October update was paused after users started reporting that their files were being deleted by the update.

In October, Microsoft said it got to the bottom of the problem, which concerns a feature called Known Folder Redirection (KFR). It redirects files from one folder to another. In the April patch, users with KFR enabled reported an extra, empty copy of Known Folders on their device. In the October update, Microsoft wanted to remove these empty, duplicate known folders. However, if there were files in the old folder, they too would get removed.

“We have fully investigated these issues and developed solutions that resolve all three of these scenarios, so the “original” old folder location and its contents remain intact,” the company said back then.

