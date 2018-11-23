Windows 10 update runs into even more issues

Just one week after Microsoft resumed releasing its October Windows 10 update, it had to hit the brakes again, as some users reported losing sound after updating.

Some users were claiming that after the latest Windows 10 patch, they were no longer getting sound from a monitor or television connected to a PC via HDMI, USB-C or DisplayPort.

Microsoft was quick to suspend patch rollout, and even quicker to lay the blame on Intel, saying the chipmaker ‘inadvertently’ released versions of its display driver which “accidentally turned on unsupported features in Windows”.

“We are working with Intel to expire these display drivers and provide a resolution in an upcoming release,” it said.

On the other hand, Intel wasn't so fast to admit its fault, telling The Register it was still investigating the matter.

"We are investigating feedback that in some instances customers who have installed the Windows 10 October 2018 Update (version 1809) are experiencing issues with certain versions of Intel Graphics and Display Audio drivers,” it said.

“We are working with Microsoft to verify these reports and will share more information when it is available."

Microsoft has had a lot of trouble with its October update for Windows 10. Prior to this issue with audio drivers, some users reported the patch deleting files from the Documents folder.

