Windows 10 updates are being blocked by some security tools

Windows users with either Avast or AVG as their antivirus solutions will need to patch those up first, before being able to receive the latest and greatest for Windows, the Redmond software giant announced late last week.

Windows 10, versions 1903 and 1909 are ready to be installed, but a compatibility hold has been placed until users update their antivirus software first.

Announcing the hold in a support notice, Microsoft said that whoever has AVG or Avast versions 19.5.444.567 or older will not be able to get both the May 2019 and the November 2019 update for the operating system.

The support notice claims there are certain “compatibility issues”, which is why it was forced to suspend the patch. Both antivirus companies have issued statements of their own, confirming Microsoft’s claims, without much noise.

AVG Antivirus FREE, AVG Internet Security, Avast Free Antivirus, Avast Pro Antivirus, Avast Internet Security, and Avast Premier are all affected by the suspension.

This is not the first time something like this happens. According to multiple media reports, Microsoft has done the same thing, for AVG and Avast, last summer, in August.

If you felt like the November 2019 update was small, you’d not be the only one – some are even calling it the “enablement package”, as it simply enables all the features that were already installed with the May 2019 update.

Some media are saying that this could become the new normal, as Microsoft is starting to struggle to provide major updates twice a year. Instead, we could be seeing one major and one minor update every year.