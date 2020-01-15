Windows 7 end of life arrives

Microsoft has reminded users that Windows 7, has officially hit its end of life.

From today, Microsoft will no longer be actively working on updates, new features, patches or security fixes for one of the most popular versions of the Windows operating system.

For businesses whose machines run on Windows 7, this is cause for concern. Legacy, unsupported operating systems are a much more popular target for cybercriminals, and it would be safe to assume that attacks against Windows 7-powered machines are going to rise in the coming months and years.

Microsoft advises all businesses to migrate to newer, more secure and supported operating systems, such as Windows 10. Businesses that still decide to keep Windows 7 will be able to get updates, but it will cost them.

"For customers requiring more time to move to the latest product, the Extended Security Update (ESU) program is available for certain legacy products as a last resort option,” Microsoft explains.

“The ESU program provides security updates only for up to 3 years, after the End of Support date. Contact your account manager, partner or device manufacturer for more information."

ESU aside, Microsoft also has the Windows Virtual Desktop Program, which allows businesses to continue using Windows 7 with free extended security updates until January 2023.

It was also announced that both Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge will continue to get support for their Windows 7 versions beyond end of life.