Windows 7 usage finally starts to decline

The percentage of overall Windows users that use the Windows 7 version has dropped sharply in the last couple of months, which is both good and bad for Microsoft.

According to media reports, Windows 7 market share now sits at 36.52 for March of this year, after recording 38.41 of market share a month earlier.

Windows 7 slowly but surely approaches its end of life moment, scheduled for January 14 2020.

Even though this seems like a natural step, with people migrating towards Microsoft's flagship OS, the Windows 10, the truth is a bit different.

It's worth mentioning that the market share for Windows 10 also rose in the same time period, from 40.3 per cent to 43.6 per cent.

According to ITPro, what we're seeing here is actually a faster death rate of even older or less successful versions of the OS – Windows XP and Windows 8. It's backing this theory by the fact that the overall Windows 7 market share from December to February going upwards - 36.9 in December to February's 38.41 per cent.

"Windows 7 shipments are declining in UK and indeed it is terminal as it approaches end-of-life which is January 2020," IDC research manager Malini Paul told IT Pro. "Although the consumer market has been fast in transitioning to Windows 10, the OS has seen slower traction in the commercial space.

"This has been primarily driven by the large enterprises and public space who still prefer PCs downgradable to Windows 7 while testing Windows 10 for future deployment due to their complex legacy applications. However, SMBs are relatively faster in switching to Windows 10 and they are expected to drive the transition in 2019 as device renewals speed up for them.“

Image Credit: Flickr / Dongyi Liu