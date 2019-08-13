Windows Defender rated as best antivirus around

Windows Defender is now considered one of the best antivirus solutions available on the market – by at least one independent testing lab.

According to AV-Test's latest report, Microsoft's security solution scored a perfect 18 (by getting the perfect 6 in three categories – protection, performance and usability), together with F-Secure SAFE, Kaspersky Internet Security, and Norton Security, all of which hit the perfect score.

However, while these three will cost you, Windows Defender is free (and it does work on other platforms, in case you were wondering).

Among the free products, both AVG and Avast are breathing down Windows Defender's neck, with the score of 17.5, so almost perfect. They dropped half a point in the protection category, however, so keep that in mind.

Compared to AV-Test's previous reports, Windows Defender improved in the performance category, where it used to drop points before.

Windows Defender is now being used on more than 500 million PCs around the world. According to the company’s corporate VP for Office 365, Brad Anderson, the solution is now “the most commonly used antivirus in the Enterprise and SMB customers.”

Other reviewers, however, aren’t as kind to Windows Defender. AV-Comparatives, for example, still has it listed behind the likes of Avira, Bitdefender, Kaspersky and F-Secure.