Windows servers could have 'critical' security flaws

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has issued an urgent warning to all government agencies over a maximum severity vulnerability in Windows servers.

Cybersecurity firm Secura is said to be responsible for identifying the critical vulnerability - called Zerologon - found in Windows servers running Windows Server 2008 R2 and newer, including versions of Server running on Windows 10.

It takes approximately three seconds to exploit the vulnerability, researchers are claiming, and successful attackers could wreak havoc on the target network.

The flaw resides in the Netlogon Remote Protocol, and allows malicious actors to “completely compromise” Active Directory services.

Although the CISA warning was aimed at government institutions, Engadget notes that private companies also depend on Windows servers and Active Directory and are therefore also at risk of attack.

Organizations that fear their infrastructure could be affected by the flaw are advised, as per the CISA release, to "apply August 2020 security update (CVE-2020-1472) for Microsoft’s Windows Servers to all domain controllers."