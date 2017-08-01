Windows Subsystem for Linux exits beta, coming later this year

Microsoft previously announced at its Build conference that several popular Linux distributions would soon run on top of Windows 10 and the release of a beta Ubuntu app on the Windows Store showed that the company was serious about bringing Linux to Windows.

In the latest Windows 10 Insider build, the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSUL) is no longer in beta and will be included in the Fall Creators Update. IT professionals, developers and system administrators will soon be able to take advantage of this update which will allow them to run Linux right from within Microsoft's operating system. However, as of yet standard GUI applications compiled for Linux will not run on Windows 10 devices.

Standard Linux command line tools will be available to use though there are some limitations as to what they can do. Windows is still unable to access files inside of a Linux distribution though the company is apparently working on fixing this. Linux command line tools on the other hand will have full access to the Windows file system which should make things easier for users running a distribution on top of Windows 10.

At this time, only interactive user software is designed to run in Linux on top of Windows and any form of production software is not officially supported by Microsoft.

Microsoft has also made it clear that support for additional Linux distributions will require help from the makers of those distributions. However, the company is working with its partners to issue patches that will help speed up the process of supporting a larger variety of distributions.

